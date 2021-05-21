Horse injured in I-95 crash dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The horse injured in a crash on Interstate 95 that Richmond Animal Care and Control was working to take care of has died.
The horse, Sailor, was being taken care of by RACC through the “Tommie Fund” after being injured in a crash on I-95 in Sussex County.
Sailor had been on the mend but took a turn for the worse Friday when his leg abscessed to the point it could not be humanely rehabilitated.
“All of our hearts broke over the realization that we couldn’t do more and chose to hug him close and humanely euthanize,” RACC said.
