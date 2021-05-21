Henrico County continues reopening of buildings, facilities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is continuing to reopen buildings and facilities as pandemic-related protocols are lifted.
Fully vaccinated individuals will not need to wear a face covering, but those who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear a face mask and social distance.
Henrico released the following details about reopening changes:
- The Permit Center locations at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, and the Planning Department will be open to accept permit applications and provide other services; the Planning Department encourages visitors to schedule an appointment.
- The Springfield Road and Charles City Road public-use areas will resume charging service fees on Saturday, May 22; and
- The attendance capacity for the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 25 will increase to 100, and fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a face covering.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.