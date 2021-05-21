Hanover County Public Schools move forward with new school building

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools announced they will be moving forward with the construction of a new school building.
The building will be the consolidation of Henry Clay Elementary School and John M. Gandy Elementary School.
An architect has been selected for the project and will hold multiple community meetings in the month of June.
The school district says this will be the first new school building in the county since 2008.
