Hanover County Public Schools move forward with new school building
The school district says this will be the first new school building in the county since 2008.
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 21, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 9:53 AM

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools announced they will be moving forward with the construction of a new school building.

The building will be the consolidation of Henry Clay Elementary School and John M. Gandy Elementary School.

An architect has been selected for the project and will hold multiple community meetings in the month of June.

For more information, click here.

