Glen Allen, Mills Godwin soccer teams honor Lucia Bremer

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Friday night marked an emotional one at both Mills Godwin and Glen Allen High Schools. Four soccer games were played in memory of Lucia Bremer, who passed away in March.
The Lucia Bremer Memorial Games were played at both schools, the JV and varsity boys matches at Godwin, while the girls’ contests were held on the Jaguars’ home field. T-shirts were distributed in Lucia’s favorite colors of green and gray, which were worn by both teams during warm-ups. The shirts featured Lucia’s number 19, which she wore with the Richmond Strikers and featured #LLL (Long Live Lucia) on the left sleeve.
Both teams lined up during pregame introductions on each one-yard line, a tribute to the number that Lucia wore at Quioccasin Middle School. A 19-second moment of silence was held before the match.
The young soccer player was remembered as a person who brought joy to everybody around her and for a smile that was visible no matter where she was on the soccer field. She loved the sport and brightened her community whenever present.
Both Mills Godwin and Glen Allen are working to help raise money for a new scoreboard named for Lucia Bremer at Quioccasin Middle School.
The schools plan to hold the Lucia Bremer Memorial Games on an annual basis.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.