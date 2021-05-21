Glen Allen, Mills Godwin soccer teams honor Lucia Bremer

The Lucia Bremer Memorial Games were played at both schools, the JV and varsity boys matches at Godwin, while the girls’ contests were held on the Jaguars’ home field. T-shirts were distributed in Lucia’s favorite colors of green and gray, which were worn by both teams during warm-ups. The shirts featured Lucia’s number 19, which she wore with the Richmond Strikers and featured #LLL (Long Live Lucia) on the left sleeve.