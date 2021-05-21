Friday Forecast: Sunny and warm with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful Friday weather with lots of dry heat in the week ahead.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Best weather day of the week! Highs in the mid 80s, cooler again along the Bay.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs near 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
