Breeze Airways to offer New Orleans, Tampa flights from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport was named one of 16 airports that were selected to join Breeze Airways.
Breeze offers low-cost fares and high-flex offerings like no change or cancellation fees.
The airline will be in service starting on July 8.
The following services will be offered:
- RIC to Charleston (CHS) and Richmond to New Orleans (MSY) - starting July 15
- Richmond to Tampa - starting July 22
Breeze Airways was founded by U.S. carrier David Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air.
