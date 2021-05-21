Breeze Airways to offer New Orleans, Tampa flights from Richmond

May 21, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport was named one of 16 airports that were selected to join Breeze Airways.

Breeze offers low-cost fares and high-flex offerings like no change or cancellation fees.

The airline will be in service starting on July 8.

The following services will be offered:

  • RIC to Charleston (CHS) and Richmond to New Orleans (MSY) - starting July 15
  • Richmond to Tampa - starting July 22

Breeze Airways was founded by U.S. carrier David Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air.

