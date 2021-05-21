Armed carjacking containing four juveniles leads to police pursuit, crash in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say an armed carjacking that contained four juveniles, lead to a pursuit and a crash in Hanover.
On May 20 at approximately 10:43 p.m., a state trooper noticed a black Cadillac sedan traveling north on I-95 at mile marker 76. According to police, the Cadillac was involved in an armed carjacking.
At mile marker 81, troopers activated emergency equipment and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The Cadillac did not stop and sped up to over 100 miles per hour continuing north on I-95.
A trooper made contact with the vehicle near the overpass for Route 698 in the right lane.
The Cadillac spun to the left. A trooper in the left lane slowed but was unable to stop before making contact with the Cadillac.
As the Cadillac was coming to rest, another trooper attempted to avoid the spinning vehicle but clipped it, then struck the first trooper.
No vehicles not involved in the pursuit were struck.
One trooper was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
The four juveniles in the Cadillac were not injured.
Chesterfield Police Department transported the juveniles from the scene.
The carjacking is under investigation.
