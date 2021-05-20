Wearable robot helps restore mobility to patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maria Pollard won’t let anything keep her down, not even partial paralysis from surgery to remove cancer from her spine.
“Four screws and two rods were put into the area where they removed my vertebrae, and one of the screws went into my spinal cord and shut my fluid off,” Pollard said.
The incident left Pollard wheelchair-bound and in need of physical assistance. Since then, she has been receiving rehabilitation to restore her ability to walk from the Sheltering Arms Institute in Richmond, but the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Pollard’s efforts.
“It’s frustrating because I’m not used to this,” Pollard said. “Every day I just want to get up and walk, and I feel that I can do it right now.”
Fortunately for Pollard, the Sheltering Arms and Sheltering Arms Institute are enhancing their rehabilitation programs by now offering the EksoNR™ robotic exoskeleton to help patients who have experienced neurological illness or injury learn to walk again.
“I love being in it,” Pollard said.
Sheltering Arms Institute is the first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Virginia to have an EksoNR clinical program. The Sheltering Arms outpatient location in Hanover has also acquired an EksoNR, providing hospital patients the opportunity to continue using the device on an outpatient basis as they progress in their recovery.
According to the institute, the exoskeleton that has enabled over 125 million steps around the world is now available in central Virginia.
“The robot actually allows us to grade the amount of assistant we give somebody, so for somebody who is weak, we can let the robot do more. For someone that has a little more strength, we can let the robot do less,” locomotive specialist Zach Crump said.
“It helps you a little bit, but you have to be strong to take the steps yourself,” Pollard said,
This is Pollard’s third week with the device and already her abilities have vastly improved.
“Initially, the robot was doing about 90-95% of the work, but now the robot is doing about 60-65% of the work,” Crump said.
Like Pollard, the Sheltering Arms institute is ready to make a lifetime of difference for others using this technology, one small step at a time.
“And I’m really working hard and I’m looking forward to walking out of that door with my walker,” Pollard said.
