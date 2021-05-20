Washington releases Morgan Moses

ASHBURN, Va. (WWBT) - Morgan Moses was the Washington Football Team’s longest-tenured player for about 72 hours.
The football team released Moses on Thursday, a move that continues an apparent house-cleaning by head coach Ron Rivera.
The Meadowbrook and Virginia graduate was the team’s third round draft pick in 2014. He established himself as durable, hard-working, reliable and resilient during his time in the burgundy and gold, fighting through knee and ankle issues to start 96 consecutive games.
The move came just two days after the team gave him permission to seek a trade, as reports surfaced that the franchise planned to move on from the veteran tackle. Moses had not requested a trade or demanded a new contract, according to the Washington Post’s Sam Fortier. He was scheduled to make $7.5 million this coming season.
Moses’s fellow offensive lineman, Geron Christian, was also released by Washington on Thursday.
The moves come after the organization acquired some offensive line help. Washington used its second round draft pick on offensive tackle Sam Cosmi out of Texas and signed veteran lineman Charles Leno last week. Leno had spent his seven year career with the Bears and was an alternate for the 2019 Pro Bowl.
Moses becomes a free agent and is expected to draw significant interest from across the NFL.
