Washington Capitals to help refurbish roller hockey rink in Hanover Co.

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Capitals will help refurbish the roller hockey rink at Courthouse Park in Hanover County.
The Matthew & Daniel Barton Memorial Rink was built 20 years ago in honor of Doug and Carol Barton’s sons who died of disease at a young age. Doug and Carol coordinated the fundraising for the rink.
Over the years, the rink has been used for middle school hockey, tournaments and pick-up hockey.
Now, the rink is in need of replacement, leading the Bartons to coordinate fundraising once again. They collected $19,200, and Doswell Energy Center donated an additional $25,000.
Also contributing is the Washington Capitals National Hockey League team, which has a Youth Hockey Development program. Through the program, the Capitals have been helping to fix up hockey rinks in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington DC.
“As part of their $100,000 investment, the Capitals will replace and provide all rink boards, fencing and new plastic skating tiles. If funding allows, a scoreboard will be included. Street hockey equipment and training will be provided to all Hanover County Public Elementary and Middle Schools as well as Hanover Parks & Recreation,” a release said.
The county will be in charge of removing and/or repairing existing boards, fencing, brackets and surface, installing footings for the new board system. Those costs will be paid by the money raised by the Barton family and donated by Doswell Energy Center.
“We are just so thrilled,” said Carol Barton. “We are thankful for all of the support, from the community and from the Board and Doswell Energy and the Capitals. So many people said, ‘tell us what we can do to help’. We are very lucky to have had such support from everyone.”
Total costs to refurbish the rink will be $144,200.
