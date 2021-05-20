Thursday Forecast: Staying dry and heating up to near 90

An onshore breeze bring a cooler day along the Chesapeake Bay

By Andrew Freiden | May 20, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 4:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry heat builds with low humidity and no significant rain in sight.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Much cooler along the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay, with easterly breezes keeping it in the 70s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. (cooler again along the bay)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

