Thursday Forecast: Staying dry and heating up to near 90

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry heat builds with low humidity and no significant rain in sight.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Much cooler along the shoreline of the Chesapeake Bay, with easterly breezes keeping it in the 70s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s. (cooler again along the bay)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.