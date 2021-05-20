Some with severe allergies might be urged against getting COVID vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As COVID cases continue to dwindle in Central Virginia, the push continues with officials urging those who haven’t been vaccinated to get a shot. But there are some people who simply can’t.
Dr. Raj Malhotra of Chippenham Hospital says a small percentage of people fall into that category. He says most people who suffer from mild allergies really shouldn’t have a problem.
“It’s something that came all of a sudden about 6 or 7 years ago,” said 65-year-old Michael Silas of Chesterfield. He lives with the reality severe allergies are a part of his life. “I have to carry an EpiPen. Every once in a while, my tongue swells up. I find it difficult to breathe.”
That’s just what happened when he tried to get the flu shot one year. Because the ingredients in the shot trigger his allergies, his doctor told him he can’t get it. That’s why he’s especially concerned about the COVID vaccine.
“Perhaps you may not be the best person for that vaccine because you could have a life-threatening problem,” Dr. Malhotra said.
He says most who suffer from allergies do not fall in that category. Generally, these are the allergy suffers who he says might still consider a COVID shot.
“[People with] severe reactions to something in the environment or an oral medication, they’ve had or pets or bugs or bee stings, etc.,” he said.
But what if you had an allergic reaction to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
“You got your first shot and had an allergic reaction that was significant, you’d be advised not to get the second shot of that same type of vaccine,” Malhotra added. He says you might be urged to get a Johnson & Johnson shot the second go-round.
As for those who shouldn’t get any vaccine at all, there are steps you can take.
“Really kind of mitigating your risk, staying distant from people in terms of inhaling contagions, diligent hand hygiene, especially after you touch a doorknob after someone else, masking,” he said.
Precautions Silas realizes he must take.
“We have to take it serious,” he said.
Dr. Malhotra reminds every case is different so if you have any questions at all, he recommends talking to your doctor right away, especially since herd immunity hasn’t been reached yet.
