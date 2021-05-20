Richmond panel selects ONE Casino + Resort project to be on November ballot

“ONE is thrilled the Richmond casino selection committee has chosen the best project with the best location and best team to develop a world-class entertainment destination in Richmond’s Southside. The committee listened to residents and voters who said, “We want ONE”. We are fully committed to creating good paying jobs with profit-sharing for employees, pathways to successful careers, and generating significant new tax revenues that can improve Richmond’s schools and fund community programs and infrastructure. We will also be true community partners, investing with non-profits and worthwhile causes across the city. Along with our partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment we look forward to sharing all of this good news with Richmond voters in the months ahead in advance of the November referendum,” said Alfred Liggins, Urban One Chief Executive Officer. “As the CEO of Urban One, and with the founder and chairperson of the company, Cathy Hughes, we say thank-you to the city of Richmond and its residents for placing your trust in us and our diverse group of local investors. We look forward to working with you to create something exciting and unprecedented with green space open to all, a terrific new music venue, some of Richmond’s best restaurants and lots of fun and entertainment for the River City.”