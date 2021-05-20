Richmond, Henrico crews fight two-story apartment complex fire

Richmond and Henrico firefighters worked together to put out a two-story fire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening. (Source: Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 12:25 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico firefighters worked together to put out a two-story fire at an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the apartments at North 21st and Carroll Streets in Henrico just before 8 p.m.

When they went inside, heavy smoke filled the first floor. After the fire on the first floor was knocked out, crews noticed fire coming from the roof. Heavy smoke was once again found when they entered the second floor of the building.

Officials say the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out by firefighters.

