Police looking for information on Henrico woman's shooting death

The deadly shooting happened in the 3400 block of Baymeadow Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 20, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 8:30 AM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking people to come forward with information on a woman’s death in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Baymeadow Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

When police arrived, a woman was found in a breezeway. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Police ask anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to call the police at 804-501-5000. You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000.

