Police identify victim in Henrico death investigation

Police identify victim in Henrico death investigation
The deadly shooting happened in the 3400 block of Baymeadow Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 20, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 2:29 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking people to come forward with information on a woman’s death in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Baymeadow Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a firearm violation.

When police arrived, a woman was found in a breezeway. The victim, 53-year-old Tammy Elaine Price, died from her injuries at the scene.

Police ask anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to call the police at 804-501-5000. You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.