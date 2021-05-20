Police identify victim in Henrico death investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking people to come forward with information on a woman’s death in Henrico.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Baymeadow Way around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a firearm violation.
When police arrived, a woman was found in a breezeway. The victim, 53-year-old Tammy Elaine Price, died from her injuries at the scene.
Police ask anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to call the police at 804-501-5000. You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000.
