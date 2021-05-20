Honorary street naming ceremony held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An honorary street naming ceremony was for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry, who was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on Thanksgiving night in 2019.
Richmond City Councilmember Reva M. Trammell held the ceremony in the 2700 block of Berry Road in Richmond.
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor Berry in March.
Berry’s family says she died as she shielded her then 5-year-old son from the gunfire.
“I am Carlos. I used to live with my mommy but she passed away. I feel sad...Well, we all know we can just pray about her and think thoughts about her...We can have happy times, happy days,” Berry’s son said at the ceremony.
So far, no arrests have been made in her death.
