Goochland County Parks and Recreation to host job fair Saturday

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County Parks and Recreation will host a job fair on Saturday for part-time recreation assistants and aides
Those interested should bring a resume and will be interviewed on the spot.
The fair will be May 22 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex on Dogtown Road.
Goochland Parks and Rec released the following information about the positions:
Recreation Assistants
Shifts can vary, however typical shifts for this position are weekdays from 9:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m., weekends from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid driver’s licenses.
Recreation Aides (Summer Camp and RECZone)
Summer Camp: Shifts can vary, camp will run from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
RECZone: Shifts can vary, but typically shifts will be 2:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants aust be 16 years or older.
Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to schedule an interview, call Goochland County Parks and Recreation at 804-556-5854.
