Chesterfield launches COVID-19 text notifications
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 3:09 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched an anonymous COVID-19 text notification system to give residents updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

Those who want to sign up can text CfieldCOVID to 888777.

Residents can sign up to stay updated on the latest information about COVID-19 and the vaccine in Chesterfield.

The system does not collect personal data and subscribers can opt-out any time.

For more information, click here.

