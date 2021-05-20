Chesterfield launches COVID-19 text notifications

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has launched an anonymous COVID-19 text notification system to give residents updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.
Those who want to sign up can text CfieldCOVID to 888777.
Residents can sign up to stay updated on the latest information about COVID-19 and the vaccine in Chesterfield.
The system does not collect personal data and subscribers can opt-out any time.
