Aiken paces Glen Allen softball as Jaguars roll

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - They say “nobody’s perfect.” Glen Allen’s Emerson Aiken begs to differ, at least when it comes to pitching.
The senior pitcher fired her third career perfect game last Tuesday in the Jaguars’ 15-0 win over Douglas Freeman. She added a no-hitter this past Tuesday in a victory over Maggie Walker. It goes without saying that throwing a perfect game is a challenging feat, but Aiken says she just relies on all the work she’s put in.
“You get to the third, fourth inning and you realize what you’re doing,” the senior said. “You kind of just have to take a deep breath and be like OK, just keep doing your thing.”
“It’s really tough,” added Jaguars’ head coach Chris Cauthorne. “You’re talking about everything happening perfect at one time. No runners at all, no walks, no hit batters, no nothing.”
Easier said than done, but Aiken seems to be a candidate to pick up a perfecto every time she takes the mound.
“It’s a great feeling,” she said. “Especially just the support and the celebration of your teammates behind you.”
The senior may stand out on the pitcher’s mound, but that’s not the only part of her game that speaks volumes to her coaches.
“She provides leadership, she cheers her teammates on, she’s pumping them up, even when she’s not in the game,” Cauthorne notes.
Aiken isn’t the only Jaguar who is exceling this season. Entering Thursday, Glen Allen was 7-0 and outscoring opponents, 115-7, on the year.
“We’re undefeated and we’re going to try to uphold that throughout the entire season. That’s our main goal,” Aiken noted. “We really do want to win states this year.”
The star hurler will take her talents to Michigan to continue her career at the college level. Right now, she’s savoring every experience before the dust settles on her senior year.
“I’m really just taking in every moment, trying to remember everything happening around me, stay in the present, not focus too much on the future, but at the same time I am still really excited to get out there.”
Glen Allen visits Mills Godwin for its next contest on Friday night.
