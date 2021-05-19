Wednesday Forecast: Dry pattern holds, and here comes the heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry heat builds late this week with low humidity and no significant rain in sight.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 90
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with showers and storms possible. Rain totals of only 1/4″ expected. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
