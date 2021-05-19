Virginia unveils statewide program to increase access to mental health services

Secretary Carey added, “Today’s official public unveiling of VMAP is particularly significant as we continue to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth. We know, of course, that the virus has affected the physical health of hundreds of thousands of Virginians, but less visible has been the ways in which this public health emergency has influenced the mental health of Virginians. This is particularly true of children who often internalize the anxieties and stress brought about by the disruptions to their normal lives. I would encourage parents to seek help from their child’s medical provider for any mental health concerns.”