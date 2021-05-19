A Virginia lawmaker wants to make FOIA requests cheaper or free. Some government and police groups aren’t happy about it.

To reduce the chances of others facing prohibitively expensive FOIA fees while seeking access to government records, Roem has introduced legislation requiring public bodies in Virginia to fulfill records requests for free as long as they take no more than two hours of staff time. For more complex requests that take longer, public bodies could only charge the hourly rate of the lowest-paid employee working on the request, or $33 an hour, whichever is lower. To try to prevent overwhelming officials with FOIA requests, Roem’s bill specifies that the free staff time only applies to the first four requests made by anyone person within a 31-day period.