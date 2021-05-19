A Virginia lawmaker wants to make FOIA requests cheaper or free. Some government and police groups aren’t happy about it.

To make the case for why Virginia’s public-records law needs to work better for reporters and citizens alike, Del. Danica Roem told the story of a constituent, Stephanie Minor, who Roem said spent seven months fighting Prince William County Public Schools for access to video footage showing her autistic daughter being dragged off a school bus.
For Minor to see what had happened, the school system wanted her to pay $2,500, down from an initial estimate of $8,800 for the video and staff emails, to cover its costs of producing the video and redacting it to blur out other students.
“I could get an intern at George Mason University to do it for 10 bucks,” Roem, a former journalist and Democrat from Manassas who has made FOIA reform a priority issue, told the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council’s records subcommittee Tuesday.
To reduce the chances of others facing prohibitively expensive FOIA fees while seeking access to government records, Roem has introduced legislation requiring public bodies in Virginia to fulfill records requests for free as long as they take no more than two hours of staff time. For more complex requests that take longer, public bodies could only charge the hourly rate of the lowest-paid employee working on the request, or $33 an hour, whichever is lower. To try to prevent overwhelming officials with FOIA requests, Roem’s bill specifies that the free staff time only applies to the first four requests made by anyone person within a 31-day period.
“There’s a consensus that the current FOIA fee structure is not working,” Roem said.
State law currently allows all public bodies, from state agencies to school boards to police departments, to “make reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost incurred in accessing, duplicating, supplying or searching for” government records. In the most simple requests, like asking for copies of lawsuits at courthouses, that means the requester has to pay a small fee to cover printing costs. In complex cases involving sensitive internal records that take significant research time and scouring by lawyers before release, it can cost thousands of dollars to gain access to a government paper trail.
For example, the Virginia Department of Health initially cited a cost estimate of $2,191 when The Virginia Mercury sought records related to COVID-19 outbreaks in poultry plants last year. The agency waived some of those costs, settling on a final bill of $1,095.
Though some public bodies are willing to work with requesters to reduce costs, critics see high price tags as a tactic to make FOIA requests so expensive some requesters decide it’s simply not worth spending the money to find out what public officials are up to.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.