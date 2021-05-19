Virginia Commonwealth University updates mask policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is updating its mask guidelines to be more in line with the updated guidelines from the governor’s office.
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors on campus when they can keep their distance from others.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
The mask change does not apply to VCU Health.
Those on campus will need to wear a mask at all times at all locations.
