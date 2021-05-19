VDH updates vaccine dashboard to show federal doses in totals, progress toward adult vaccination goals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health updated its COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard to reflect federal doses administered in total number and percentage of Virginians vaccinated. The update also includes the number and percentage of adults vaccinated.
The vaccine doses administered by the federal government in the state were previously in a separate tab and were not included in the total doses given and percentage of the population vaccinated.
“Today, nearly 385,000 doses administered by the Department of Defense, Veterans Health Administration, Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service were added to the totals. The federal doses will not be reflected in the locality or demographic data, because the federal government does not provide states those details,” a release said.
The new changes will help track the state’s progress towards meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
“Virginia has made tremendous progress toward meeting its vaccination goals,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia state vaccination coordinator. “We understand the importance of complete and detailed reporting of our vaccination efforts, and we continue to seek out ways to improve the information provided to make it easy to understand where we stand.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.