‘This class has shown grit and determination’: Louisa High School holds in-person graduation ceremony

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -More than 300 seniors from Louisa County High School filled Jungle Stadium on Wednesday morning for their in-person outdoor graduation ceremony.
Louisa County Public Schools says they’re one of the first schools in Virginia to hold their graduation ceremony.
This is a moment many parents, including Theo Fletcher, are thankful to celebrate in person.
“It’s just amazing,” said Fletcher. “These kids have been through so much and it’s an awesome opportunity.”
Daphne MacDougall’s son walked across the stage this morning to get his diploma. She says this graduation marks a milestone for her son and his friends after COVID-19 kept everyone apart.
“This is the first time this class will sit together in front of us as seniors,” she said. “He will see friends today that he hasn’t seen since last March because we’ve been doing hybrid and virtual school.”
To help families and students celebrate safely, the school district had measures in place.
Students and families were spaced out on the football field. Masks were also required for all attendees.
Doug Straley, superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools, says he’s thankful the school district could help the class of 2021 celebrate their accomplishments.
“It’s one of the biggest events we’ve had since March of 2020,” Straley said. “To bring everyone together, it’s a celebration.”
The celebration is also met with anticipation for a return to normalcy.
“It’s been a tough year and the kids have done such an amazing job with everything that’s been thrown at them,” MacDougall said. “It gives us hope. I’m happy to see everyone here today. I’m happy we can be together for this.”
