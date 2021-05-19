Suspect sought in armed robbery, shooting in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in connection to an armed robbery and a shooting in Spotsylvania County.
On May 12 at 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting at the Knights Inn located in the 4800 block of Market Street.
According to the investigation, a victim staying at the hotel was walking towards his room when he was approached by an unknown aged man from behind.
The man displayed a firearm and demanded items from the victim, police say.
The victim attempted to run into his hotel room and shut the door when the suspect fired several shots into the room.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
