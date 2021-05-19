Richmond Parks & Rec to open four pools starting on Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Park & Recreation will open four pools starting on Memorial Day weekend.
The pools will be open every weekend starting on May 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The following pools will be open to the public:
- Fairmount Pool - 2000 U Street
- Randolph Pool - 1507 Grayland Avenue
- Blackwell Pool - 300 East 15th Street
- Hotchkiss Pool - 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard
The pools will remain open on weekends until the full season begins on June 19.
