News to Know for May 19: Gov. Northam on VEC; Richmond Raceway vaccines; VCU’s mask policy changes

A dry heat builds late this week with low humidity and no significant rain in sight.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Employment Commission to invest $20 million to expand its ability to process unemployment claims.
The executive directive orders the agency to “add 300 new adjudication staffers, make immediate technology upgrades, and complete a full modernization of the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance system by October 1, 2021.”
Virginia’s unemployment system has been one of the lowest-funded in the country for decades.
Individuals 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at a series of walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May.
The clinics are being held at the Richmond Raceway and will all offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccinations will be administered at the raceway infield and should enter at Gate 7 from Carolina Avenue. The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 27.
The Piedmont Health District is set to open mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help serve rural and underserved areas.
The mobile clinics are in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other partners.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to Virginians ages 18 and older. No registration will be needed.
As high school seniors in Central Virginia prepare for graduation, hundreds of seniors from Louisa County High School will walk across the stage on Wednesday morning to receive their diplomas.
Louisa County High School will be one of the first schools in Virginia to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
Each graduate can bring four family members to the ceremony.
There will be measures in place to help graduates and their families celebrate safely.
Virginia Commonwealth University is updating its mask guidelines to be more in line with the updated guidelines from the governor’s office.
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors on campus when they can keep their distance from others.
Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks.
Those on campus will need to wear a mask at all times at all locations.
Target announced Monday it would no longer require customers and staff who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear face coverings in its stores.
Walmart and Sam’s Club made a similar announcement Friday.
Other nationwide retailers that have relaxed mask requirements include Publix, Starbucks, Costco and Trader Joe’s.
Kroger stores will continue to require employees and customers to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 for the time being.
Flick Factory, which is a museum dedicated to taking selfies, will be opening up in June.
The museum is led by New Kent High School student and entrepreneur, Na’Zyia Washington.
The 16-year-old “seeks to use Flick Factory as a means to redefine the old, conventional method of taking photos with a polaroid camera to become a fun-filled and thrilling experience.”
For more information on the Flick Factory and to buy tickets, click here.
