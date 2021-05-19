New parking decals for Fan District residents available

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New parking decals are available for residents living in the Fan District. The current Fan parking permit expires on June 30.
Both mail-in and in-person renewal options are available for qualifying residents. The parking permit application must be completed and approved prior to decal issuance.
Residents must display their permits on their cars to park more than one hour at the following times:
- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
- 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on parts of Boyd and Birch Streets Monday through Sunday
The decals cost $25 each and are limited.
Residents can get more information, verify residency in the Fan Parking District and download an application for mailing in on the City’s website.
Fan decals and applications are also available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 East Broad Street. Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
