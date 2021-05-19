Hundreds gather in Richmond to protest violent tensions in Middle East

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Capitol Police said Capitol Square is now open after it was closed for a period of time due to ‘protest activity’ in downtown Richmond.
“We’re over here standing up for the Palestinian lives because their lives matter,” a protester said.
“There’s a lot of massacres going on right now, a lot of killing,” Ramzi Ramadan added.
With signs in hand, flags on display, and a collective chant, hundreds gathered in Richmond Wednesday to condemn violence in the Middle East.
“My cousin got stopped on the side of the road last week. Israeli settlers asked her to get out of the car and they destroyed the car. They started hitting it and destroying it for no reason,” another protester said.
There have been days of clashes now following fighting between Israel and Hamas. The militant group has fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The Israeli government responded with deadly airstrikes of their own along the Gaza Strip.
“Innocent people that are being killed, homes that are being taken,” the protester continued.
Those protesting who stand in support of Palestine found comfort that many joined their cause.
“It’s a lot of people came out to support us, Palestinian people. As you can see, it’s a bunch of nationalities, ethnicities,” Ramadan said.
“Not just Arabs, not just Muslims. This is not an issue of religion. It’s an issue of human rights,” another added.
The march ended with a rally at Monroe Park.
Thursday, the other side will speak out. There will be a virtual pro-Israel event with support from the Weinstein JCC in Richmond.
