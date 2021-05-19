Honorary street naming ceremony to be held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An honorary street naming ceremony will be held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry, who was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on Thanksgiving night in 2019.
Richmond City Councilmember Reva M. Trammell will hold the ceremony in the 2700 block of Berry Road in Richmond.
The ceremony will take place on May 20 from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor Berry in March.
Berry’s family says she died as she shielded her then 5-year-old son from the gunfire.
So far, no arrests have been made in her death.
