Honorary street naming ceremony to be held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry

Honorary street naming ceremony to be held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry
Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An honorary street naming ceremony will be held for Richmond Fire Lt. Ashley Berry, who was shot and killed outside of a Hopewell home on Thanksgiving night in 2019.

Richmond City Councilmember Reva M. Trammell will hold the ceremony in the 2700 block of Berry Road in Richmond.

[ Richmond approves road in honor of Lt. Ashley Berry as family continues to seek justice ]

The ceremony will take place on May 20 from 11:30 a.m. until noon.

Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to designate a portion of Berry Road to honor Berry in March.

Berry’s family says she died as she shielded her then 5-year-old son from the gunfire.

[ ‘The bad people shot mommy’: Richmond Fire Lt. shielded 5-year-old son from gunfire that killed her ]

So far, no arrests have been made in her death.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.