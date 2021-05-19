Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to host 32nd session of Citizens Police Academy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced they will host the 32nd session of Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy will give citizens a look at law enforcement within the department and will have a variety of law enforcement topics and pro-active crime prevention presentations.
The program will also gain productive relationships with citizens in the community.
The academy is available to Hanover residents, business owners or employees who are 21 years of age or older.
Those who wish to apply must be willing to submit a background check. Class size is limited and applicants will be selected on a first-come, first-accepted basis.
For those who are interested, click here or contact Mrs. Lisa Hancock at 804-365-6112.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.