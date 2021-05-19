700 graduates honored during VSU graduation

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University celebrated 700 graduates in its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.
The ceremony, which took place on May 23, recognized students from the classes of spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.
The outdoor ceremony was at Rogers Stadium with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Everyone in attendance was required to wear masks and social distance.
Graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas but did not shake hands with university officials.
Attorney and politics/culture commentator, Angela Rye, was the featured keynote speaker.
Seven honorary doctoral degrees was given to deserving individuals including social justice attorney, Benjamin Crump.
