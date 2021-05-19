Five Democratic nominees will join forum in Governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The five candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s next governor are coming together for a forum.
NBC’s Chuck Todd of Meet the Press will be the moderator.
The primary election for the nomination will be on June 8.
Whoever will win the nomination will face off against Glenn Youngkin.
The discussion will be aired on NBC12 as well as all digital platforms starting at 7 p.m.
