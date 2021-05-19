Children’s Hospital of Richmond celebrates placement of final steel beam of new tower

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU celebrated the placement of the final steel beam of the children’s tower.
The 500,000-square-foot facility stands approximately 260-feet tall and connects to the outpatient Children’s Pavilion.
The tower will complete an entire city block dedicated to children’s care.
“We know that our children are both our future and among our most vulnerable Virginians,” said Daniel Carey, M.D., Virginia secretary of health and human resources. “And every child in Virginia deserves a healthy, happy, equitable and safe future. This facility will help do just that, providing the utmost care and increasing access for our families here in the Commonwealth.”
While the pandemic impacted the celebration, it has affected the scheduled opening of spring 2023.
“The $400 million tower will expand access to pediatric care and consolidate emergency and inpatient care into one building designed to meet the unique needs of children. The tower will house all private rooms, an emergency room, Level 1 pediatric trauma center and helipad, additional operating rooms, increased imaging capacity, playrooms and family amenities, and convenient parking,” a release said.
The new tower will also house specialized inpatient programs such as bone marrow transplant and epilepsy monitoring.
