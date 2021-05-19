Capitol Square closes due to ‘protest activity’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Capitol Police said Capitol Square is now closed due to ‘protest activity in downtown Richmond.
A pro-Palestine rally was being held in Monroe Park followed by a march.
The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10, when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.
Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas’ infrastructure, and Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired some 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted or landing in open areas.
Hundreds of people have been killed.
A virtual pro-Israel event is being held on March 20.
