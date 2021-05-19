Activist creates tool to help make police stops safer

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - From the death of Philando Castile in Saint Paul, Minnesota to the nationally criticized police stop of Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario in Windsor, Virginia, this country has had no shortage of traffic stops that have ended in violence and death.
A Virginia activist has created a tool that aims to de-escalate tensions between drivers and police to make traffic stops safer.
“Imagine 74 seconds and your life is gone,” said Jackie Carter. “We gotta find a solution, not the solution, but something that can eradicate this problem that we’re having with traffic stops.”
Carter is an activist and founder of the Alliance for Safe Traffic Stops (ASTS), an organization that works to de-escalate tensions between law enforcement and drivers - particularly in the Black communities - and provides resources to help mitigate these situations.
After witnessing years of protests and engaging in conversation with police about what the problem is, Carter has come up with a solution called the Not Reaching Pouch.
It’s a small pouch that can house everything from your registration, insurance and even your I.D., which attaches to the left of your steering wheel with the help of a magnet to make it easy for police to see and access during a traffic stop.
Cater says the idea is to de-escalate a traffic stop before words can even be exchanged.
“I asked police officers what is it that elevates a traffic stop. For you, what is it that creates this tension, and everyone said reaching,” Carter said. “With the Not Reaching Pouch, you can keep your hands visible where officers can see when they’re reaching your vehicle during a traffic stop.”
Police departments like the City of Fairfax are already buying into the idea.
“We want to try anything that our motorists and our citizens are going to feel like lowers the tension when they come to a traffic stop,” Police Captain Ronnie Lewis said.
For two weeks, Lewis says his department has been distributing the pouches free of charge to anyone who wants one.
“This is how a lot of departments are figuring out that this actually exists,” Lewis said. “We try to reach out to as many departments as we can to make sure that we find a solution to all that’s going on.”
Carter is working with more than a half dozens police agencies in multiple states to help make police stops safer everywhere.
“We have to have the community reimagine what policing looks like,” Carter said.
If you are a police agency that would like to partner with Carter and her mission click, HERE.
