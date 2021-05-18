18-year-old arrested in connection to shooting on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield.
Arkell Browder, 18, of Petersburg, is charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges are in connection to the May 5 shooting on I-95 that was south of Route 620.
Troopers said a Jeep was heading north in the center lane when it was fired at by a gray Toyota SUV in the right lane.
The driver of the Jeep then fired back.
The Jeep pulled over right after the shooting while the Toyota did not.
A woman passenger in the Jeep was injured by broken glass and the driver was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.