University of Richmond Board of Trustees name commission members

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Board of Trustees at the University of Richmond has named eight people who have been chosen to be part of the university’s renaming commission.
Members of the commission include a current student, an alumni, and 4 trustees.
The selection process is underway for the faculty representative.
The commission will begin its work in August and is set to submit its final recommendations to President Hallock and the Board of Trustees in the spring semester of next school year.
The school’s Board of Trustees formed the commission to review the names of some of its campus buildings with ties to slavery and segregation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.