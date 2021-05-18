Tuesday Forecast: Best weather day of the week, with hotter and dry weather taking hold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry, summer-like weather pattern takes hold this week with hotter temperatures by late in the week. Humidity will stay on the low side.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Low humidity means the best weather day of the week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
