‘Super simple, quick and easy’: Those 12 and older can get COVID vaccine at walk-up clinics at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Individuals 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at a series of walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May.
The clinics are being held at the Richmond Raceway and will all offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Here is the schedule for the clinics.
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27
The clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are open to Henrico and Richmond residents 12 years of age or older who are eligible and was the vaccine. Those with appointments will also get the vaccine.
Vaccinations will be administered at the raceway infield and should enter at Gate 7 from Carolina Avenue.
The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 27.
“Henrico County is doing all it can to break down barriers and make the vaccine accessible to everyone,” Henrico County Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said. “We want to make one more push to reach as many people as possible with the effort at Richmond Raceway. These walk-up, no-appointment events are designed to make it easier for anyone who wants to get vaccinated.”
Henrico has administered more than 150,000 doses at the raceway since January.
For parents who have made the decision for their children to get vaccinated, they say the pros outweigh the cons but still admit to being hesitant.
“They are growing bodies, and you are putting a vaccine in them. For me, you go back to being a little skeptical, and this is a new vaccine,” said parent Shellie Smith. “At the same time, you have to do what’s best for everyone right now, and the pros outweigh the cons.”
Smith’s 13-year-old was vaccinated at a Walgreens in Midlothian. Smith says she reassured her before they left their home for the appointment.
“It was super simple, quick and easy. She was a little nervous about her arm hurting too,” she said.
Smith says their family has missed the opportunity to be around loved ones during the pandemic, they look forward to doing that safely as more people of all ages get vaccinated.
“There is a hesitation with the flu vaccine, there is a hesitation with any vaccine out there. I feel like, with everything everyone has been through the last year, this is the best direction we could go in,” said Smith.
For the mom of a 12-year-old, Amanda Moore, the decision for her son to get vaccinated came after hearing from doctors and doing months of research.
“I feel good knowing I am sending my children, who are eligible [for the vaccine], out into the world, not spreading or a very low chance of spreading it to someone who is checking them out in the grocery store, or to another child who has a chance of spreading to someone who has an elderly family member at home,” said Moore.
Moore says her son has not had any side effects “outside of the norm,” after getting the vaccine at a Walgreen’s Sunday. She says there were several other young people in line for the shots at the time as well.
“He said it hurt less than a flu shot, he has been a little tired the last couple of days but that was to be expected,” she said.
Moore’s son has continued to learn from home, with plans to attend in person in the fall.
“I truly value the mental health aspect they benefit from in the traditional school setting, that is something that works for our family. I will be excited to see them back in school and in that traditional social interaction setting. I will feel a lot better if [my younger girls] will be able to get vaccinated, but we will see how that goes,” said Moore.
Moore and Smith are hoping that with more young people getting vaccinated that school in the fall will feel more like it used to.
“It will be nice to go back and hopefully lift some restrictions, and allow them to eat together and socialize,” said Smith. “I look forward to them going back in the fall, and...ease up on them. This year has been a whirlwind for them.”
