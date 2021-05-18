Police release disturbing new details in Henrico mother’s death from 2018

**Warning - some of the details and images in this article you may find disturbing.**
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police have released new disturbing details in the death investigation of a former missing woman.
Starquay Spruill, 24, was last seen around Aug. 5, 2018, when family and friends reported her missing. Her body was discovered roughly a month later onSept. 3, 2018 over the Labor Day weekend.
However, investigators released new information in the cold case Tuesday hoping to bring in new leads.
“We have exhausted to this point the forensic evidence that we could test,” said Homicide Detective Chris Henry. “We have run down the leads we have had so far, but we’re at a point now where we’re asking for further assistance from the public.”
Some of the new information related to how the mother of two was found dead.
“It’s something you see in movies and you think it’s for dramatic effect, and now here it is here in Richmond,” Henry said.
On Sept. 3, 2018, two men were walking near the 4100 block of Benton Avenue when they found a spray-painted plywood box in a wooded area roughly 50 feet off the road.
“It looked like a homemade coffin,” Henry said. “It was a plywood box big enough to put a body inside. It was chilling to see.”
Inside was a woman’s body; the medical examiner identifying it as Spruill.
“Starquay was a mother, she had kids, she has family that’s still here in Richmond; her family has been through a lot,” Henry said. “It’s not something you would want to wish on your worst enemy to have somebody disposed of in this manner.”
The medical examiner said toxicology reports and a lack of injuries to the body led Spruill’s cause of death to be classified as undetermined.
While the details of how her body was discovered are disturbing, Henry said it is one that needed to be released at this point.
“We’re hoping it will strike the match with somebody who has that information, but maybe they didn’t know the manner in which her body was found,” he said. “Then they hear that, and it’s the tipping point for them to ultimately come forward and share what they know.”
“That’s what haunts me every night; when I think about how she was taken away,” said Geraldine Pitchford, Spruill’s aunt.
NBC12 was not able to get in touch with Spruill’s family on Tuesday, but Pitchford was recently interviewed in a video about the case released by the County.
“I just don’t understand why she’s not here; I just don’t,” she said.
Meanwhile, police said before Spruill disappeared, she may have taken items belonging to someone else who was incarcerated.
“People were actively trying to find her and recover this property,” Henry said in the cold case video.
On Aug. 4, 2018, investigators said Spruill called police to report someone had vandalized her home at the Newbridge Village Apartments.
“People that were at her apartment the night before she was reported missing, that ultimately broke out her window and were kicking at her door - we have a good idea we know who those people are,” Henry said. “But there’s a big gap in breaking somebody’s window and putting someone’s body in a box and then dropping it in the woods.”
The following day, officers on foot patrol noticed the door to Spruill’s apartment was open, but she was not inside. That is when a missing person’s report was filed.
Spruill was last seen in downtown Richmond shortly after that date.
According to detectives, there may be more than one suspect responsible for what happened to Spruill, and believes she may have been abducted and held against her will.
“It’s been two and a half years and we have nothing,” Pitchford said. “Her kids deserve to know what happened to her and why their mother is not here.”
No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities do have persons of interest.
Anyone with any information about this case should contact Henry at (804) 501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
