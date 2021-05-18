Police release disturbing new details in Henrico mother’s death from 2018

24-year-old Starquay Spruill had been missing for nearly a month when the Henrico woman’s body was discovered inside a homemade coffin. “It was a plywood box big enough to put a body inside,” said Henrico County Police Detective Chris Henry. “This isn’t your average death investigation.” It’s been two-and-a-half years and we have nothing,” added Geraldine Pitchford, Spruill’s aunt. “Her kids deserve to know what happened to her – why their mother is not here.” Henrico County Police needs the public’s help with this 2018 case. Watch Unsolved Henrico for chilling new information about the investigation.