Petersburg names new city manager

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg has named a new city manager.
Petersburg City Council unanimously the appointment of Stuart Turille, Jr. during a May 18 meeting.
Turille is the current Deputy County Administrator with Essex County, where he has served since Oct. 2018.
“Our city council is excited to welcome Mr. Turille to Petersburg,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “With the progress of our community in mind, we are confident in our selection and look forward to working with Mr. Turille in continuing to move the City of Petersburg forward.”
Turille previously worked as town manager for North Topsail Beach, North Carolina, and town administrator for St. Pauls, North Carolina.
“Growing up in Lynchburg, I visited Petersburg many times. I know that this City has tremendous potential, and my mission will be to realize it to the fullest,” said Turille. “The expectations of citizens regarding the role of local government have changed; government must change to meet them.”
Turille will start on July 1.
