One person injured in fiery Chesterfield crash

By Adrianna Hargrove | May 18, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 5:23 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured in a fiery crash in Chesterfield.

The crash occurred in the 14700 block of River Road.

According to the investigation, the driver veered off the road and hit a tree, causing it to catch on fire.

The driver suffered from minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash could be distracted driving.

