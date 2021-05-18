One person injured in fiery Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been injured in a fiery crash in Chesterfield.
The crash occurred in the 14700 block of River Road.
According to the investigation, the driver veered off the road and hit a tree, causing it to catch on fire.
The driver suffered from minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the cause of the crash could be distracted driving.
