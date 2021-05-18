Northam directs VEC to speed up processing unemployment claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has directed the Virginia Employment Commission to invest $20 million to expand its ability to process unemployment claims.
An executive directive orders the agency to “add 300 new adjudication staffers, make immediate technology upgrades, and complete a full modernization of the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance system by October 1, 2021.”
Currently, the Virginia Employment Commission is now in the middle of court-ordered mediation with the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) to fix problems that have plagued during the pandemic, leaving many Virginians with no safety net.
The lawsuit cites the VEC’s “gross failure” in getting unemployment payments out in 21 days on claims needing more review, “violating federal and state law. During one period in the pandemic, Virginia ranked last in the country when a VEC deputy was needed to reach out to employers for more info, with only two percent of cases decided in a timely manner.”
Virginia’s unemployment system has been one of the lowest-funded in the country for decades.
“In fact, Virginia ranks 51st out of 53 states and territories for the amount of federal funding it receives relative to what Virginia businesses pay in taxes. The problem was hidden by years of low unemployment and a consistently strong economy, and the pandemic has highlighted this reality,” a release from Northam’s office said.
The directive requires the VEC to take the following immediate actions:
- Set a clear goal for resolving UI claims.
- Continue investment in Customer Contact Center.
- Modernize the benefits system.
- Collaborate with the Virginia congressional delegation to resolve federal funding disparity.
For more details, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.