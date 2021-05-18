News to Know for May 18: RPS meeting recap; Virginia’s statewide vaccine campaign; Partly to mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!
Today’s forecast will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
Low humidity means the best weather day of the week.
Police were called to the scene at mile marker 91 around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said a vehicle was heading south when it hit another vehicle from behind. The second vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Troopers said there is one confirmed death.
The investigation is ongoing.
During the meeting, the board approved a 3 percent salary increase for teachers.
The increase comes in part due to additional funding from the state that came in.
The board decided not to talk about Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal on building new schools in the city during Monday’s meeting. Although there was discussion about in-fighting surrounding this issue.
City leaders say an official request for construction bids needs to be sent out no later than June 1 to keep up with the current timeline.
Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Per the press release, to participate in the “It’s Out Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” Virginians are invited to get their shot and help others make a plan to get vaccinated, and become a COVID Community Ambassador.
To read the full press release from the governor’s office, which includes a list of vaccination clinics taking place on Tuesday, May 18, click here.
Starting today, four middle schools in Hanover County will be hosting vaccine clinics for students.
The school district is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Students should get a permission form that parents need to sign and return if they want their child vaccinated.
For more information and vaccine clinic times, click here.
Virginia Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
“Today, we are calling on Governor Northam to lift the remaining state-imposed restrictions imposed by his executive orders related to COVID,” Senate Republicans said in a statement.
Northam says all restrictions on capacity and social distancing are now set to lift on May 28, just before Memorial Day.
This will give the state two weeks to get as many more people vaccinated before fully opening up.
Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced in-person sessions will return at the Virginia State Capitol the next time the House of Delegates convenes.
“Now, with infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is time our body returns where it belongs, in the Capitol, in the People’s Chamber,” Speaker Filler-Corn released in a statement.
On May 15, Gov. Northam lifted the mask mandate for those who have been fully vaccinated.
The Board of Trustees at the University of Richmond has named eight people who have been chosen to be part of the university’s renaming commission.
Members of the commission include a current student, an alumni, and 4 trustees.
The selection process is underway for the faculty representative.
The commission will begin its work in August and is set to submit its final recommendations to President Hallock and the Board of Trustees in the spring semester of next school year.
A Virginia couple said “I do” surrounded by their human and non-human family members in an April ceremony in their backyard.
Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary Managers Ryan and Mallory Phillips were engaged last year and married on April 23, 2021.
Their wedding party featured Jenna as “Best Cow” and their other cow Maisie as “Cow of Honor.”
The rest of the wedding party was made up of three Grooms-Pigs, three Brides-Dogs, one turkey and two chickens. Congratulations to the newlywed couple!
Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21.
Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving.
In addition, many localities around the state are planning Bike to Work events. You can check those out, here.
