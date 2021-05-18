Louisa County High School prepares for in-person graduation ceremony

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As high school seniors in Central Virginia prepare for graduation, hundreds of seniors from Louisa County High School will walk across the stage on Wednesday morning to receive their diplomas.
“Our community, our teachers, our students all coming together as one to celebrate the class of 2021,” said Doug Straley, superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools.
Louisa County High School will be one of the first schools in Virginia to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
Straley says 332 high school seniors will walk across the graduation stage, which is set up outside at their Jungle Stadium next to the high school.
“We want to make sure tomorrow is safe, that we have a safe event, but we want to celebrate the accomplishments of the class of 2021,” he said.
Each graduate can bring four family members to the ceremony. Straley says there will be measures in place to help graduates and their families celebrate safely.
“We have our graduates six feet apart. We have our families and parties 10 feet apart,” Straley said. “All of our attendees will be wearing masks tomorrow to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe.”
With Governor Ralph Northam’s anticipated ease of capacity and social distancing restrictions on May 28, Hanover and Henrico schools say they will be watching this closely to see if they will make any adjustments to their outdoor graduation plans.
Richmond Public Schools says they will keep plans for their in-person graduation ceremonies the same.
Straley says he can’t wait to share this graduation milestone with his students in person.
“I can’t thank you enough for your resilience and for hanging in there during a tough situation and just persevering and showing that grit,” Straley said.
Louisa County High School’s graduation ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
