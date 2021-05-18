Innsbrook unveils new event for 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook unveils a new event for the 2021 season called, ‘Innsbrook Uncorked & Uncapped’.
The new event will take place on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is opening up with events that feature:
- Live music
- Wine tasting
- Local craft brews
- Food trucks
Those who wish to participate can bring their own chair or blanket.
Tickets will be sold for VIP-Premium seating and general admission with no pods or restrictions.
Tickets will be available between $10-$30.
The concert layout plan will follow the current executive order for outdoor gatherings once restrictions are lifted on May 28.
For more information, click here.
