Innsbrook returns in June & unveils new events for 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Concert goers get ready. Innsbrook is gearing up to welcome you back for some after-work fun.
“We’re going back to what was the original brand of Innsbrook that is an after-work stop by [place to grab a drink and enjoy music] on a Wednesday, it will be on Wednesdays - July through September,” said Innsbrook Foundation Executive Director, Yvonne Mastromanon.
The first taste of fun is set to start in June with ‘Innsbrook Uncorked & Uncapped’.
“Come on June 5th you can enjoy the best wine, craft beer and we have some great talent, Dance Candy is the headliner,” said Mastromanon
The new event will take place on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is opening up with events that feature:
- Live music
- Wine tasting
- Local craft brews
- Food trucks
Those who wish to participate can bring their own chair or blanket. Tickets will be available between $10 to $30. For more information, click here.
Mastromanon says this year they’re featuring local, regional and national talent from many genres.
“We’re excited about the level of talent we’re going to bring,” said Mastromanon.
Of course, this 2021 schedule comes just months after the previous “after hours” concert series moved to Meadow Event Park.
Despite that and the pandemic, Innsbrook is once again open for business.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting on May 28, the venue plans do away with its original plans and give people the full Innsbrook experience.
“With the recent change in the mandate, we’re taking the pods away,” said Mastromanon. “So you can just come in and enjoy. We will have a VIP section for those who want to get close to the stage.”
Despite the new guidelines, Mastromanon says if people want to wear a mask, that’s OK. Their goal isn’t to make people feel uncomfortable but to make memorable experiences.
“If you feel comfortable wearing your mask, then wear it. If you feel comfortable taking it off, then that’s OK too,” said Mastromanon.
Concerts don’t officially start until July 7th, but the lineup will be announced on June 7th.
